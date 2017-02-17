Sports Listen

Alaska’s Bogoslof Volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 3:34 pm < a min read
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska volcano that’s been active since mid-December has erupted again.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted just before 10 a.m. and sent an ash cloud to 25,000 feet.

Ash can harm and stop jet engines. Ash from southwest Alaska volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet.

After the eruption, the Aviation Color Code was raised from orange to red, the highest level.

The observatory says south winds are pushing the ash cloud north over the Bering Sea and no ash is expected to fall on communities.

The observatory says pulses of seismic activity continue and additional eruptions could occur.

The observatory said Bogoslof could have periodic eruptions for months.

