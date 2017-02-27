Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » AP INVESTIGATION: Ex-congregants say…

AP INVESTIGATION: Ex-congregants say church leaders regularly beat adults, kids and babies – all in the name of the Lord

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
Share

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — AP INVESTIGATION: Ex-congregants say church leaders regularly beat adults, kids and babies – all in the name of the Lord.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » AP INVESTIGATION: Ex-congregants say…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.