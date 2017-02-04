Sports Listen

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:38 am < a min read
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features dancers preparing for a traditional celebration in Peru, migrants seeking shelter from the cold in an abandoned warehouse in Serbia and rough waves breaking on the rocks of a Portuguese coastline.

This gallery contains photos published, Jan. 21-Feb. 3, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

