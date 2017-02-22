Sports Listen

APNewsBreak: College Board to boost SAT security globally

By JOE MANDAK February 22, 2017 8:12 am < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The firm that oversees registrations for the SAT college entrance exam is boosting security around the world following test-stealing and other cheating in recent years.

The College Board tells The Associated Press it’s reducing the number of international testing dates from six per year to four for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. It says the move will reduce opportunities for test content to be stolen.

In 2015, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh charged 15 Chinese citizens in a conspiracy to have impostors take the SAT and other college entrance tests.

The New York-based college entrance exam provider also is taking steps to prevent past cheaters from retaking tests. It says it will alert law enforcement agencies about companies and people it suspects of illegally obtaining test content.

An announcement on its plans is scheduled for Wednesday.

