Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Baby chimp abandoned by…

Baby chimp abandoned by mom to join Kansas City Zoo exhibit

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:04 pm < a min read
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A baby chimpanzee rejected by her mother last year and raised so far by humans at the Kansas City Zoo is expected to join the public primate exhibit.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2kGaF1k ) reports that Ruw, pronounced “roo,” is a female chimpanzee born on April 1.

She was rejected by her mother days after her birth, so zookeepers have been raising her in hopes of introducing her to the zoo’s chimpanzee group.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The zoo released a statement Thursday saying Ruw “continues to grow and learn how to be a chimp from her surrogate moms.”

Advertisement

Ruw is expected to be in the public display with the rest of the primate troop Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Topics:
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Baby chimp abandoned by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended