Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body of boy missing…

Body of boy missing in storm found on island in LA River

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 5:23 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing during a storm more than a week ago has been found on an island in the Los Angeles River.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday (http://lat.ms/2lo1VxK ) that Elias Rodriguez was found dead near the Los Feliz section of the city.

The boy was reported missing Feb. 17. He had left a phone message for his mother saying he was walking home from school.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Distraught family members went to the location where the body was found.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman says the boy may have been swept away in a wash that feeds the LA River.

The river was raging at the time and police say the body was badly battered. The county coroner’s office has not officially identified the body.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body of boy missing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.