Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body off Florida Keys…

Body off Florida Keys near last location of Canadian diver

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:39 pm < a min read
Share

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a dive team found a body in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys shortly after the U.S. Coast Guard officially suspended its search for a Canadian filmmaker who went missing while scuba diving.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Marilyn Fajardo says divers with the Key Largo Fire Department found a body Friday evening about 300 feet from 37-year-old Rob Stewart’s last known location.

The body was found at a depth of 220 feet, and its identity still needs to be confirmed by a medical examiner.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The crew of the Pisces reported Stewart missing Tuesday evening near Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key. Stewart is from Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement

Stewart is a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and conservationist. His films include “Sharkwater” and “Revolution.” He’s also written two books, “Sharkwater: An Odyssey to Save the Planet” and “Save the Humans.”

Topics:
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body off Florida Keys…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended