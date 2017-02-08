Sports Listen

Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 8:24 am < a min read
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey boy has become the first openly transgender member of the Boy Scouts.

The Record reports (http://bit.ly/2lqlgPh ) 9-year-old Joe Maldonado put on a Cub Scout uniform and joined Pack 20 in Essex County on Tuesday following a decision by Boy Scouts of America to allow transgender scouts. Maldonado, who was born a girl, was banned from a Cub Scout group in Secaucus.

He said it was fun and he was proud because he was accepted.

The Boy Scouts changed their policy of referring to the gender on birth certificates to determine eligibility last week after Maldonado’s story gained national attention.

The organization released a statement welcoming the Maldonado family. Previously, the Boy Scouts overturned bans against gay scouts and scouting leaders.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

U.S. News
