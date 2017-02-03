Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Campus officer won't faces…

Campus officer won’t faces charges in fatal shooting

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 8:35 am < a min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Coppin State University police officer won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man near the Baltimore campus.

News outlets report that Carroll County prosecutors announced Thursday that the officer fired based upon a reasonable belief that 18-year-old Lavar Douglas was “an imminent danger.”

Police said the officer fatally shot Douglas in December after he started shooting at a moving car. Police released video that shows Douglas firing at the vehicle before he was shot. Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo says the officer’s “quick and lawful action very well could have saved lives that day.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The case was turned over to Carroll County after Baltimore prosecutors found a “potential conflict of interest.”

Advertisement

Douglas was black. Police have not identified the officer or disclosed his race.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Campus officer won't faces…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1870: 15th Amendment ratified

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP inspects imported Valentine's Day flowers

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended