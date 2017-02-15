Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Charges filed in 11-year-old…

Charges filed in 11-year-old girl’s Chicago shooting death

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:51 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of an 11-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head over the weekend.

Chicago Police suspect Antwan C. Jones in the shooting of Takiya Holmes. She died Tuesday.

Takiya was among at least three children shot in Chicago in recent days.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Police say 2-year-old Lavontay White was fatally shot Tuesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was in with two adults. Police suspect the man in the vehicle who also died was the target of a gang hit. And authorities said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl also shot over the weekend remains in critical condition.

Advertisement

Jones doesn’t have a listed number to pursue comment.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Charges filed in 11-year-old…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB seizes garden of prohibited items

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended