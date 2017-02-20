Sports Listen

Chicago woman faces murder charge in baby’s starvation death

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:59 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman accused of starving her 2-month-old son to death is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Court records show 22-year-old Shawnquail Minnis’ baby became so emaciated that medical workers could see facial bones and ribs through his skin.

Records show Jashawn McBride was born Sept. 13, 2014, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. He was pronounced dead about seven weeks later, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Minnis was arrested Friday and ordered held on $2 million bond. She’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Minnis is seven months pregnant.

Assistant public defender Toya Harvey says it’s “unusual” that it took two years to charge Minnis and that the mother wasn’t questioned after her baby’s death. Harvey says the family didn’t know charges were being considered until recent days.

U.S. News
