U.S. News

Church shootings leave holes in the fabric of Charleston

By JEFFREY COLLINS February 11, 2017 9:50 am < a min read
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Emanuel AME may have patched the bullet holes from the massacre nearly two years ago that killed nine worshippers, but the holes in the fabric of life in Charleston remain.

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton is absent from Goose Creek High School, her exhortations still ringing in the ears of girls who ran track for her.

At the library, there’s no one to give just the right guidance, to find the right book, as Cynthia Hurd did.

The strong voice of Emanuel’s pastor-legislator, Clementa Pinckney, does not resound in his church or the capitol in Columbia.

And Charleston is still dealing with the unfinished case of a white North Charleston police officer charged with murder in the death of a black driver.

