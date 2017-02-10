Sports Listen

Company: Worker still unaccounted for after pipeline blast

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 7:17 am < a min read
PARADIS, La. (AP) — Phillips 66 officials say one of its employees remains unaccounted for after an explosion sparked a fire at a pipeline station it operates west of New Orleans.

The company said in a statement that six people were working at the site in Paradis, Louisiana, when it caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday, and two of them were taken to hospitals. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said one of them was taken to a burn center.

The sheriff said a helicopter was being brought in to help search for the unaccounted worker.

The company said the pipeline carries raw natural gas liquids and extends from Venice to Paradis, Louisiana.

The sheriff said the source of the 20-inch pipeline had been shut off, but the fire would have to burn off the rest of the liquid inside.

