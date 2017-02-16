Sports Listen

Cops: Motive for anti-Arab graffiti was personal, not ethnic

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:09 pm < a min read
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of spray-painting a swastika and a message cursing Arabs on a Lebanese family’s home has pleaded no contest to criminal damaging.

Police say the 28-year-old told them he left the messages because he was angry over a perceived slight, not because of the family’s ethnicity.

Osama Nazzal, of Toledo, pleaded no contest Thursday to the misdemeanor charge. The Blade reports he’ll be sentenced in May and faces up to 90 days in jail.

Court records don’t indicate whether Nazzal has an attorney.

Police say he told them he felt threatened after the homeowner’s daughter snickered at him in a college library, so he researched her address and spray-painted the graffiti.

The woman later told police Nazzal stared at her and followed her at the library.

