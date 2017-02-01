Sports Listen

Coroner’s jury recommends charges in teenager’s suicide

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:14 pm < a min read
FAYETTE, Mo. (AP) — A rare investigation requested by a Missouri coroner has resulted in recommendations that a manager at a Dairy Queen be charged with involuntary manslaughter for her role in the suicide of a 17-year-old employee.

The Howard County coroner sought an official inquest into the teenager’s December death, meaning a jury was assembled to hear evidence with a judge. The process is similar to a grand jury but is public.

Witnesses testified that the boy had been bullied for years at school and at work before he shot himself outside his family’s home.

The jury on Tuesday concluded that negligence from a Dairy Queen in Fayette and the Glasgow School District contributed to the death and recommended a prosecutor file the charge.

The prosecutor, April Wilson, says she’s considering the case.

U.S. News
