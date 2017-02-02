Crews working to contain large wildfire in Oklahoma

STIGLER, Okla. (AP) — Crews are battling a wildfire in rural eastern Oklahoma that has burned more than 7 square miles so far.

Oklahoma Forestry Services spokeswoman Michelle Finch-Walker says the fire in Haskell County was about 30 percent contained as of Wednesday night, and it continues to burn Thursday morning.

The blaze is in the Beaver Mountain area, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, has issued a rare national fire advisory for Oklahoma because of persistent drought and dry vegetation. The advisory is in effect for two weeks and warns residents and fire departments to prepare for potentially severe wildfires.