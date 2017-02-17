Sports Listen

Critics: Trump should not ignore domestic terrorist threats

By ADAM KEALOHA CAUSEY February 17, 2017 1:54 am < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump and his supporters say the nation’s greatest security risk lies in attackers who potentially sneak into the U.S. from abroad. But a list of worldwide attacks recently released by the administration left off many that were carried out by right-wing extremists and white supremacists.

And organizations that track terrorist and hate groups say the government focuses too narrowly on threats from the outside instead of adopting a broader approach.

Bud Welch knows something about the human cost of terrorism. His 23-year-old daughter was killed when a rental truck packed with explosives destroyed the Oklahoma City federal building.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Welch says he doesn’t see much difference between the Islamic State group and the anti-government militia movement in the U.S.

