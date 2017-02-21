Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Deputy: 3 women, 5-year-old…

Deputy: 3 women, 5-year-old boy killed in Mississippi

By JEFF AMY February 21, 2017 1:07 pm < a min read
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a 5-year-old boy and three of his family members were shot to death at a home in eastern Mississippi.

Lauderdale County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Ward Calhoun says investigators are pursuing “numerous leads” after the child and the bodies of three women were found in the community of Toomsuba, near the Alabama state line.

Authorities have not released a motive or the names of the slain. They say they do not think the shootings were part of a murder-suicide. They haven’t identified a suspect.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

A younger child was found unharmed at the home and taken to a hospital.

Advertisement

A family member called police after a neighbor got no answer at the house Tuesday. Calhoun says a deputy found broken glass and forced his way inside, finding the bodies.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Deputy: 3 women, 5-year-old…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.