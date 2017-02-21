Sports Listen

Dozens of headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery in Missouri

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 7:23 am < a min read
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were tipped over at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lAG5dB ) that the vandalism was reported early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, about 8 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons says investigators are looking at surveillance camera footage to help determine who pushed over the headstones.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

According to its website, the cemetery opened in 1893.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism “despicable” and “a cowardly act.”

Greitens says “anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination.”

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

