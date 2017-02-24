Sports Listen

Dozens of metal poles fall off truck, smash cars below

By master
February 24, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of metal poles got loose from a truck in New York City and rained onto cars, with one piercing a man’s windshield.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2mslBkr ) says the scaffolding poles came off a flatbed truck Thursday night and fell from an elevated part of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway onto vehicles below.

Munther Abu-Hamea says the crashing poles sounded like bombs and one went through his windshield, narrowly missing him.

He drives for Uber and a limo firm and was on his way home to Staten Island. The father of six worried that he’d never see his family again.

The driver behind him, Emil Dura of Brooklyn, is managing to laugh now, but also feared the worst as the poles smashed his car.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

