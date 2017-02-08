Sports Listen

Ex-priest imprisoned for decade indicted on new sex charges

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:33 am < a min read
YORK, Maine (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s.

York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2kkiBWp ) some counts against 74-year-old Ronald Paquin involve a child under 14.

Paquin, freed in 2015, was a central figure in the Boston archdiocese’s sex abuse scandal. In 2002, he pleaded guilty to raping an altar boy.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly. Keith Townsend, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, told the Globe he’s a victim in the indictment. He said the abuse started when he was about 8 or 9, in Massachusetts and Kennebunkport.

The Boston archdiocese declined to comment. Paquin’s whereabouts weren’t known. A message was left with an attorney who represented him.

