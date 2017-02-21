Sports Listen

Family, attorney denied access to hospitalized asylum seeker

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 7:48 pm < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a Salvadoran woman who collapsed in a Texas detention center as she seeks asylum say family and lawyers have been denied most contact with her as well as information about her medical condition.

A Department of Homeland Security statement says Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a consulate must arrange visits with detainees in medical care in advance.

Paralegal Melissa Zuniga says Sara Beltran Hernandez collapsed Feb. 10 while in detention in Arlington, Texas, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Zuniga says another detainee contacted Beltran Hernandez’s family.

Zuniga says she and the family were able to speak briefly to Beltran Hernandez by phone days later and she told them she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Others have since been denied access to the woman.

U.S. News
