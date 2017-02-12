Sports Listen

Father mourns tragic death of teen in tunnel gun case

By JOSH CORNFIELD February 12, 2017 9:23 am < a min read
The fate of three Pennsylvania residents who said they were on a rescue mission to help save a teenager from a New York heroin den when they were stopped with a cache of weapons could soon be decided by a New Jersey judge.

But the story has already ended tragically for the teen at the center of the case.

James Patterson says his daughter, Jenea (jeh-NAE’), died of an apparent drug overdose last month at a hospital near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Patterson says the older of his two daughters had a good heart and enjoyed helping others, but started abusing prescription pills when she was 13.

Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is to rule Monday on whether a police officer had probable cause to stop the car at the Holland Tunnel last June.

