Fearful immigrants take steps to protect families from Trump

By DEEPTI HAJELA and AMY TAXIN February 22, 2017 1:28 pm < a min read
In Orange County, California, dozens of immigrants have signed powers of attorney authorizing relatives and friends to pick up their children from school and access their bank accounts to pay their bills in the event they are arrested by immigration agents.

In Philadelphia, immigrants are carrying around wallet-size “Know Your Rights” guides in Spanish and English that explain what to do if they’re rounded up.

And in the Bronx, New York, 26-year-old Zuleima Dominguez and other members of her Mexican family with mixed immigration status are being careful about answering the door and get worried and start making phone calls when someone doesn’t come home on time.

Around the country, President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants living illegally in the U.S. have spread fear and anxiety.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

