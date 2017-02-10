Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Feds withholding transportation funds…

Feds withholding transportation funds from DC, Md. and Va.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER February 10, 2017 6:02 pm < a min read
Share

Federal officials say they are withholding millions of dollars in transportation funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new commission to oversee safety on the Metro.

The Federal Transit Administration announced the decision Friday after the region missed a deadline to establish the State Safety Oversight Program. Federal officials estimate that the states and district could lose out on roughly $15 million in fiscal year 2017 if the oversight body isn’t created.

The FTA took over direct safety oversight of Metro in October 2015.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Legislation to create the commission has passed the D.C. Council but is awaiting final approval in the Virginia and Maryland General Assemblies.

Advertisement

Virginia Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne said the states are moving forward “as quickly as possible.”

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Feds withholding transportation funds…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended