Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Firefighter charged with selling…

Firefighter charged with selling cocaine while on duty

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:57 pm < a min read
Share

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A firefighter in Connecticut has been accused of selling cocaine while on duty.

The Norwalk Hour reports (http://bit.ly/2lsWS31) Norwalk police arrested 45-year-old Mark Monroe without incident Thursday following a months-long investigation.

Police say Monroe sold cocaine to undercover officers on at least four occasions. Two of those times were while he was on duty.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Investigators executing search warrants on Monroe’s home and car reported finding cocaine, illegal prescription pills and hundreds of hypodermic needles.

Advertisement

He’s been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.

Monroe faces 24 drug and weapons-related charges and has been held on a $150,000 bond. He is slated to appear in court Feb. 17. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Firefighter charged with selling…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended