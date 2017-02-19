Sports Listen

Flood fears renewed as another storm aims for California

By Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials are warning that residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm takes aim at Northern California.

Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said Sunday that floodwaters are receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground during Friday’s rain.

Nobody was hurt as crews used boats to rescue people from a low-lying residential neighborhood.

Another round of heavy rain is expected to move in later Sunday.

Authorities say the San Joaquin River is reaching flood stage and warning residents in Manteca to be ready to evacuate.

Officials say the water level at Lake Oroville continues to fall despite the stormy weather. Damage to spillways at the dam forced the evacuation of 188,000 people last weekend

