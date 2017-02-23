Sports Listen

Gunman shot outside Wal-Mart where officer died last month

By master February 23, 2017 6:06 pm < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an Orlando police officer shot and wounded a man armed with a BB gun outside the same Wal-Mart store where a police lieutenant was fatally shot last month.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference that officers responded to the store Thursday after getting reports that a man was randomly firing a BB gun at customers. Mina says the man fired a shot at an officer, who returned fire and hit him. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside the store while attempting to capture a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend a month earlier.

Markeith Loyd was taken into custody several days later after a massive manhunt.

