Haitian man admits role in scheme to stage dozens of crashes

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:19 am < a min read
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Haitian man has admitted in federal court he was involved in a scheme to stage dozens of car crashes in Connecticut and collected up to $30,000 per wreck by submitting bogus insurance claims.

Jacques Fleurijeune, also known as “Magic,” pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He faces up to two decades in prison.

The 27-year-old Fleurijeune, who last resided in New London, admitted he was personally involved in a staged crash in Norwich in October 2013. A fellow participant crashed a vehicle and Fleurijeune replaced the person in the driver’s seat. He then told law enforcement officers he was driving and swerved into a tree to avoid a deer.

Prosecutors say Fleurijeune and others plotted to stage about 50 crashes in the state.

U.S. News
