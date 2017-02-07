Sports Listen

Hearing set for men accused of scamming $4M+ from government

By MEG KINNARD February 7, 2017 11:55 am < a min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two men accused of scamming millions of dollars from a project to turn warheads into nuclear reactor fuel are due in South Carolina federal court later this month.

Court records show a pretrial conference is scheduled Feb. 27 in the wire fraud and conspiracy case against Phillip Thompson and Aaron Vennefron.

Prosecutors say the men created more than $4 million in fraudulent invoices for work they claimed to have done on the mixed-oxide fuel facility at the Savannah River Site. The multi-billion-dollar project is intended to turn weapons-grade plutonium into commercial nuclear reactor fuel.

The men were indicted in December 2015 and have pleaded not guilty. They have not filed an official response in court, and their lawyers didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/

