High winds topple tree with bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh

By master February 13, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — High winds have taken down power lines in Pittsburgh and also knocked down a tree that was home to an eagle’s nest.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has a camera that live streams video of the nest. But on Monday morning, all the camera was showing was the downed tree where the nest had been.

Winds that gusted up to 60 mph Sunday knocked over the tree at about 9:45 p.m.

Bill Powers, CEO of PixController, a company that worked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to install the camera four years ago, says one of the eagles was sitting on an egg in the nest when the winds toppled the tree.

Audubon Society director Jim Bonner is hopeful that the birds will nest again in the area if they survived the storm.

