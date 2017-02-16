Sports Listen

Inmate’s lawsuit describes uprising at Delaware prison

By RANDALL CHASE February 16, 2017 5:11 pm < a min read
DOVER, Del. (AP) — An offender held at a Delaware prison where a hostage died during an inmate uprising says tactical responders who stormed the building to end the siege injured nearly every prisoner inside.

Donald Parkell filed a federal lawsuit this week against the warden and unnamed prison staffers.

Parkell claims that no more than 10 inmates coordinated and carried out the uprising earlier this month, during which correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed. He also says he and two other inmates protected a female counselor from other prisoners during the 19-hour ordeal.

Department of Correction officials have refused to confirm or deny details outlined in the lawsuit, including that the building where the uprising took place is not equipped with surveillance cameras.

A DOC spokeswoman said Thursday that the agency would not comment on pending litigation.

