Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Jamaican man gets 3…

Jamaican man gets 3 years for threatening immigration judge

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 3:41 pm < a min read
Share

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Jamaican man has been sentenced to serve more than three years in federal prison for threatening an immigration judge.

U.S. Attorney G.F. “Pete” Peterman says 42-year-old Delroy Anthony McLean was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years and five months.

McLean was in federal immigration custody awaiting deportation at the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia. Prosecutors say he threatened during a hearing at that facility to “bash the head” of an immigration judge. They say he also threatened the judge’s husband and repeated his comments outside the courtroom.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

McLean was found guilty during a trial in October. Prosecutors say he is expected to be deported to his native Jamaica after he serves his sentence.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Jamaican man gets 3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended