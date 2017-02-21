Jazz fusion guitarist Larry Coryell dies in NYC at age 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, known as the “Godfather of Fusion,” has died in New York City. He was 73.

His publicist, Kurt Nishimura, said Coryell died Sunday in his hotel room of natural causes. Nishimura says he had just performed two shows at the Iridium on Friday and Saturday.

Coryell grew up in the Seattle area. After taking up the guitar, he moved to New York City in 1965.

Coryell’s eclectic career includes collaborations with many of the jazz greats, including Miles Davis, Gary Burton, Alphonse Mouzon and Chet Baker. His works often mixed jazz, classical and rock ingredients.

In 1969, he recorded “Spaces,” his most noted album. Many say it sparked the emergence of the jazz fusion movement.

Coryell is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.