Kentucky man accused of shooting at school bus with BB gun

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged after deputies say he shot at a school bus with a BB gun.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2m2fbby) that Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron says in a statement that 19-year-old Jonathan Gregory was arrested Wednesday on charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

County school officials contacted authorities about a bus that had been shot in Monticello. Deputies say a student was sitting close to the window of the bus when the BB hit but was not hurt.

Deputies say a witness helped identify Gregory as the shooter. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

