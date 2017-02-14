Sports Listen

Man accused of engaging in sex act with dog turns himself in

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 6:37 am < a min read
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area man has turned himself in after he was accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper.

Citing jail records, news outlets report that 61-year-old Craig Barreralugo turned himself in to authorities Monday.

A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was playing in his yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo participating in “a lewd sexual act” with their dog. The man said Barreralugo fled when he realized he’d been seen.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident.

Barreralugo has been charged with bestiality and cruelty to children.

The suspect’s name is listed in the jail log as “Barrera-Lugo.” Previous information distributed by Gwinnett County police gave his name as Barreralugo.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

