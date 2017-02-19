Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man dies after breaching…

Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:50 am < a min read
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — A man is dead after he breached security at Honolulu International Airport and stopped breathing, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The man ran through a security checkpoint at a small commuter terminal about 5:48 a.m. early Saturday, the newspaper said.

The man, who was not a traveler, pushed aside a security officer and ran through doors where airplanes were parked. He was stopped by an airport employee, who was backed up by other law enforcement and security officers.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

The man then became unresponsive.

Advertisement

Efforts to revive him were made by the Honolulu Fire Department, EMS and Airport Rescue Fire Fighters, State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara told the Star-Advertiser.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sakahara said the man, who not been identified by authorities, was in his 40s, the newspaper said.

One law enforcement officer with the Securitas firm was injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, Sakahara said.

Honolulu police detectives are investigating the incident.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man dies after breaching…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended