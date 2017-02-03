Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mexican drug lord 'El…

Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to appear in US court

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:36 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is scheduled to appear in person in a federal court in New York.

A judge initially ruled that Guzman would appear in court by video on Friday rather than have marshals escort him to and from a high-security Manhattan jail cell. The order was changed after his lawyers asked the judge to reconsider.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Guzman has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico. U.S. authorities have pursued him for years.

Advertisement

To get Mexico to hand him over to the U.S., prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. They’re demanding he forfeit $14 billion in assets.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mexican drug lord 'El…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended