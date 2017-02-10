Michigan university says Hitler card wasn’t made by student

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University says a Valentine’s Day card that mocked Jews who died in the Holocaust was created by a woman who doesn’t attend the school.

The university released a statement Friday saying the woman apparently knew members of the College Republicans, which unwittingly distributed the valentine in a gift bag given to other students Wednesday night.

The card said “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.” It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed “XOXO, Courtney.”

Central Michigan didn’t release details about the woman, but says she admitted her “misguided action.” The school says College Republicans members were “shocked and remorseful.”

University President George Ross apologized, saying the journey toward diversity, respect and peace “seems endless” at times.

Campus police say no charges will be filed.

