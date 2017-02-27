Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Money being raised to…

Money being raised to restore vandalized Jewish cemetery

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:22 am < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives’ headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.

Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those “who desecrated this final resting place.”

Advertisement

The Anti-Defamation League and a police union are offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Money being raised to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.