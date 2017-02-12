Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Northeast in sights of…

Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 9:00 am < a min read
Share

The Northeast U.S. is once again in the sights of a winter blast of snow, bitter cold and strong winds.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to northern Maine, where blizzard conditions and snowfall of 8 to 16 inches are likely.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to intensify Sunday night and into Monday before it exits the New England coast. Wind gusts of over 50 mph could hit parts of the region.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

A two-day respite had graced the region after it was hit Thursday by its biggest storm of the season. Up to 19 inches of snow blanketed parts of New England. Roads were covered and schools closed for two days. A New York man’s death was blamed on the weather.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Northeast in sights of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended