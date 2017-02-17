NY teen admits to killing 2, wounding 5 at Halloween party

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two young women and wounding five other people during a Halloween party in upstate New York last year.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2m2JKOm ) 17-year-old Nija Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday in Orange County Court to two counts of second-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

He admitted to opening fire during a party being held Oct. 30 in Newburgh, 55 miles north of New York City. Eighteen-year-old Omani Free and 20-year-old Tabitha Cruz were killed.

Johnson was taken into custody in Richmond, Virginia, a week after the shooting. He faces 40 years to life in prison.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say security video at the party venue showed Johnson opened fire with a .40-caliber pistol with an extended 20-round magazine. Authorities say none of the victims were his intended target.

___

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com