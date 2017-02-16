NYPD officers fatally shoot suspect during gun battle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’ve shot and killed a suspect during a gun battle.
Police say the shooting occurred at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the East New York section of Brooklyn after plainclothes officers spotted a man with a gun.
Police say the gunman shot at the officers, who were in a vehicle. The officers pursued the man behind a building where they exchanged gunfire with him.
Police say the man was struck and ran into the building where he was found dead with a silver revolver at his side.
The officers weren’t wounded.