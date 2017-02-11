Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NYPD plans 23,000 body…

NYPD plans 23,000 body cams. Number on streets now: 0

By COLLEEN LONG February 11, 2017 8:31 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have plans to put body cameras on all 23,000 of its patrol officers by 2019, an ambitious effort that would dwarf all others across the country.

But the nation’s largest police department is lagging behind other cities, with only limited experience with the cameras. The force currently has none in use on the streets.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says his body camera plan proposed last month is crucial to restoring trust between officers and the communities they serve.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

A federal judge ordered the NYPD to try out body cameras as part of a 2013 ruling that found the department was wrongly targeting minorities with its stop-and-frisk tactic.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NYPD plans 23,000 body…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended