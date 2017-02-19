Sports Listen

Officers kill man who pointed gun during home invasion

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 11:53 am < a min read
MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in North Carolina shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them after running out of a house where a home invasion had been reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets their deputies were helping Mebane police officers check on a call around 11 p.m. Saturday about a suspect breaking into a home, firing shots and attacking the people inside.

Authorities say the deputies knocked on the door, and the suspect came out with a gun, pointing it at deputies.

Authorities say the officers fired, killing the suspect whose name has not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The races and names of the deputies have not been released.

U.S. News
