Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: 4 ex-workers at…

Officials: 4 ex-workers at boarding school molested students

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 1:17 am < a min read
Share

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A prestigious boarding and day school near Boston says four former workers engaged in sexual misconduct with several students decades ago.

Milton Academy sent a letter to the school community Tuesday saying an independent investigation determined former theater program head Rey Buono and three other unidentified male workers molested several students.

Buono worked at Milton from 1973 to 1987. He was fired after admitting he molested a student.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The investigation determined Buono abused at least a dozen male students, all minors, and that former headmaster Jerome Pieh had some knowledge of Buono’s misconduct in 1982.

Advertisement

The school says reports have been filed with the appropriate officials and law enforcement agencies.

School officials apologized, saying previous leaders failed to protect their students.

Neither Buono nor Pieh could immediately be reached.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: 4 ex-workers at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew offloads seized cocaine

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.