Officials want coin created for New York’s Purple Heart hall

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:40 am < a min read
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials want a commemorative coin created for the state’s National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says he will join other officials Wednesday at the hall in New Windsor, about 60 miles north of New York City, to announce federal legislation to honor the museum with a commemorative coin.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is dedicated to the more than 1.7 million service members who have been awarded the Purple Heart. The hall is located at the camp where Gen. George Washington first awarded the forerunner to the Purple Heart in 1782.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Maloney’s announcement is being made on George Washington’s birthday.

