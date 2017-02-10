Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Philadelphia DA won't seek…

Philadelphia DA won’t seek re-election amid FBI probe, gifts

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:24 am < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has announced he won’t run for a third term amid an FBI probe into $160,000 worth of gifts he initially failed to report.

Reports show the gifts included a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury vacations. He has agreed to pay $62,000 in related fines.

The 50-year-old Democrat says he showed poor judgment and became a distraction to his office. He did not take questions at a Friday news conference, but said he regrets “mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life.”

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Williams has said he encountered financial problems amid a divorce and tuition costs for his children.

Advertisement

He is the city’s first black district attorney. He grew up in Philadelphia and served as student president of Pennsylvania State University.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Philadelphia DA won't seek…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended