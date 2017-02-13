Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Plane rejoining search for…

Plane rejoining search for crab boat missing in Bering Sea

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:54 pm < a min read
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A C-130 transport plane is rejoining the search for a 98-foot crab boat with six people on board missing off a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea.

Speaking from Kodiak, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson said Monday the aircraft could reach the scene near the island of St. George after a flight of about two and a half hours.

She also said the cutter Morgenthau (MOHR-gen-thaw) was continuing its search.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Coast Guard received an emergency electronic signal on Saturday from the Destination. Searchers spotted a debris field containing buoys, life ring and oil sheen.

Advertisement

St. George is 650 miles west of Kodiak.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Plane rejoining search for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor plays with Guatemalan children

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended