Police: 2 tractor trailers overturn on Maryland bridge

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 9:15 am < a min read
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say two tractor-trailers overturned on the Millard Tydings Memorial Bridge, likely because of high winds.

Media outlets report that it happened late Sunday on the bridge that carries Interstate 95 over the Susquehanna River.

Officials say one driver was trapped for a time and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say winds were averaging about 12 mph at the time, but both trucks were full-sized tractor trailers that were empty.

The National Weather Service warned of reports of wind gusts up to 60 mph related to a storm passing through the area overnight. High winds are expected to continue through Monday morning.

U.S. News
